U.P. CM likely to unveil Charan Singh statue on birth anniversary, RLD demands Bharat Ratna

December 22, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh in Moradabad district’s Bilari block on his birth anniversary on December 23 and scheduled to address a large gathering of farmers titled ‘Kisan Sammelan’.

“Yes, the Chief Minister is coming to Moradabad for unveiling the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, he will also address a farmers gathering,” said Rajpal Singh Chouhan, a senior Moradabad district BJP leader.

The tour holds significance amid the upcoming parliamentary polls with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), alleging that the BJP is doing it to pacify the farmers who are angered with the ruling party. “What is the point of unveiling the statue, if they [BJP] cannot respect the farming community for whom Chaudhary saheb fought all his life. The farmers are suffering due to the BJP’s policies. The farmers are standing with the RLD,” said Trilok Tyagi, RLD general secretary.

Mr. Tyagi, added, that if the BJP wants to give real respect to farmers and Chaudhary Charan Singh, they should award Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, to the former Prime Minister. “Even Atal ji [Atal Bihari Vajpayee] was a Minister under Chaudhary saheb. If they [BJP] want to show respect, Bharat Ratna should be conferred on him,” said the RLD General Secretary.

Chaudhary Charan Singh is considered as a champion of Indian farmers’ community and the tallest leader from the Jat community. He served as the 5th Prime Minister between 28 July, 1979 and 14 January, 1980. The late Prime Minister also held various key portfolios in the Union government and also served as the Chief Minister of U.P.

