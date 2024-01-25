U.P. CM holds review on Ayodhya amid surge in pilgrims; calls for queue system, better coordination 

January 25, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 24 in Lucknow reviewed arrangements for visitors coming to Ayodhya with the temple town witnessing an unprecedented surge in pilgrims over the past two days, since the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple was conducted on Monday.

Mr. Adityanath directed the State’s top officials to improve coordination with the local administration and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for effective crowd management, and pushed for forming queues along the road leading to the temple’s entrance. More than three lakh visitors reached Ayodhya to worship the idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum on the day after the consecration.

“Enhancing the coordination between the local administration and the temple trust is essential for effective crowd management. Queues should be formed along Ram Path, Dharma Path and Janmabhoomi Path, wherever visitors are present, ensuring an orderly flow without overcrowding. Special consideration should be given to the elderly, children, and women within the queues,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The U.P. CM also asked the administration to make sure that Ram bhajans were played on the major roads of the temple town. “In line with the sentiments of the visitors, Ram bhajans should be played at a low volume on major roads. It is imperative that the behaviour of security personnel deployed is dignified,” he said.

Mr. Adityanath directed the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary-Transport, the Director General of Police, and the Principal Secretary-Urban Development to ensure proper transportation facilities for devotees to reach destinations after worship, and to coordinate with the Indian Railways. “Ensure proper transportation facilities for devotees to reach their destinations post-darshan and worship. Following the darshan, organise buses along routes with higher devotee concentrations to transport them to their intended locations. Efforts should be made to identify such routes and operate trains as per requirement by coordinating with the Railways,” the CM said.

U.P. also urged VIP/VVIP/distinguished guests to notify their visit to Ayodhya in advance, and avoid coming to the town for at least a week.