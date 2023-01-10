U.P. CM directs officials not to disconnect farmers' power connections due to non-payment of bills

January 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials not to disconnect farmers' power connections due to non-payment of bills.

Mr. Adityanath's orders came while reviewing development works in Agra, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Jhansi and Moradabad divisions with public representatives.

Stating that protection of the interests of the 'annadata' (farmers) was the government's top priority, Mr. Adityanath said their electricity connections should not be disconnected due to non-payment of bills.

Orders have also been issued by the U.P. Power Corporation in this regard.

"Power disconnection has been reported from some areas. This is not acceptable. The Chief Minister's Office has taken cognisance of it and will take strictest action against the guilty," a government statement quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

CM Adityanath also assured that the stray cattle menace would be permanently solved shortly and said, "Today, more than nine lakh cattle have been protected in destitute cattle shelters operating in the State. The scheme of giving ₹900 per month to farmers interested in keeping the cattle is also getting good results. Taking interest in such schemes, MPs/MLAs should try to connect the general public with them.

"The capacity of cattle shelters is also being increased for better protection of destitute cattle. We are also preparing large cattle shelters at the development block level. MP-MLAs should cooperate for the availability of land for this project," the CM said.

Speaking on investments, Mr. Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit was being planned for February 10-12.

"In view of this special event, 'Team U.P.', which went to invite investors from the country and the world, has received investment proposals totaling more than ₹12 lakh crore from the industry. The summit will help the state achieve its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2027," the statement quoted him as saying.

Recently, some districts received investments worth thousands of crores by organising district investors' summits. Similar efforts should be made in all districts, Mr. Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister also suggested that all MPs and MLAs should hold dialogue and maintain regular contact with entrepreneurs, businessmen and migrant people from their areas and inform them about the industrial and sectoral policies of the state government.

The CM urged the MPs and MLAs to publicise the State government's new industrial policy by taking help from the district administration, Industrial Development department, Invest UP and the Chief Minister's Office.

Mr. Adityanath also asked the MPs and MLAs to keep inspecting the development projects in their respective areas.

Speaking on Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura, the Chief Minister said these centres were gaining global prestige due to their ancient glory.

The action plan to strengthen 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in the Braj region should be completed on time, Mr. Adityanath said, adding that people's representatives should make efforts for better connectivity in the villages connected with the Parikrama Marg.

The CM also said Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial should be established in Agra, respecting public sentiment, and added that MPs and MLAs should prepare a better action plan by coordinating with the Culture department and the district administration.

The government has a clear intention that there should be a proper solution to the complaints received on Thana and Tehsil Diwas. Public representatives themselves should inspect the arrangements and ensure that the complaints are resolved within the time limit, Mr. Adityanath said.

