U.P. CM compares ULB polls with Devasur Sangram, says demonic mafias need to be taught lesson

April 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Lucknow

Comparing the Urban Local Body (ULB) election in Uttar Pradesh to Devasur Sangram (fight between Gods and demons), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on April 28 that it is necessary to teach a lesson to the “demonic mafia and criminals”.

“In this land of Naimisharanya [sacred forest mentioned in Puranas], Maharishi Dadhichi once donated his bones to make weapons for the victory of the divine forces. Now is the perfect opportunity to teach the demonic mafia, the criminals, and the corrupt a lesson,” said Mr. Adityanath, while addressing a public rally in Sitapur.

Mr. Adityanath said the Naimisharanya town in Sitapur district, where a Hindu temple dedicated to Vishnu and Lakshmi is located, will undergo a facelift on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura-Vrindavan. “This will boost religious tourism and lead to numerous employment opportunities in every sector,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM asked people to vote for the BJP in ULB election to add a third engine to the double-engine government, so that basic facilities reach each and every household in U.P. “The benefits of government schemes will be available to everyone without discrimination, bypassing the corrupt, mafia, miscreants, and those with criminal tendencies,” he stated.

Reiterating how India had changed in the last nine years, Mr. Adityanath claimed Indian citizens are now respected globally. “Before 2014, people looked at India with suspicion, now the country is respected. When there is a crisis anywhere in the world, everyone looks up to India,” he said, adding that the work that was not done since Independence was done in the past nine years.

The U.P. CM further said the saffron party symbolises good governance, security, welfare and prosperity of India. “People of the State trust the BJP since security, good governance, welfare of citizens and prosperity are guaranteed under our regime. After the ‘double engine’ becomes ‘triple engine’, all basic facilities will reach every village, street, farmer, and youth. This will help in finishing off the corrupt, mafia, and criminals,” said Mr. Adityanath while addressing a gathering in Lakhimpur Kheri.