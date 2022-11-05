Other States

U.P. CM Adityanath orders officials to increase surveillance to control spread of dengue cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 5 directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of dengue cases.

Mr. Adityanath held a meeting on dengue prevention at his residence, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take steps to effectively control the spread of dengue. He also ordered nodal officers to make field visits to review the steps taken for dengue prevention.

He also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns.

Asking doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment, Mr. Adityanath directed them to ensure the availability of medicines.


