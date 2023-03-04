U.P. CM Adityanath meets aggrieved Noida homebuyers, assures ‘complete solution’

March 04, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Noida/Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured homebuyers in Greater Noida that he will look into the problems related to registry of their houses and provide them with "complete solution", according to BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Mr. Adityanath met with a group of homebuyers' association NEFOWA from Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension in Lucknow along with Mr. Singh.

The MLA, who has facilitated meetings between the CM and the homebuyers in the past as well, said Mr. Adityanath has assured aggrieved residents that their issue is on priority for the government.

"I know the pain of the homebuyers and after our government came into power, efforts have been made for them and are continuing even today. Some cases got delayed due to legal hurdles, but the government is serious and we are making all efforts to provide complete solution to the problems of the homebuyers," Mr. Adityanath was quoted as saying by the Jewar MLA.

During the 45-minute-long meeting, representatives of the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) apprised the Chief Minister of the problems, especially delay in registry, faced by lakhs of homebuyers in the region.

"We appealed to the Chief Minister that the registry of lakhs of houses has been stalled for years. Homebuyers have to bear the brunt of the mistakes of the builder and the local authority," NEFOWA president Abhishek Kumar said.

Lakhs of homebuyers have already faced delay in getting possession of their flats and due to the government's intervention, there has been some relief for them on that front, Mr. Kumar said.

A large number of homebuyers in Greater Noida (West) under the banner of NEFOWA take to staging protests and demonstrations on weekends since last winter, highlighting their demand for delay in possession and registry of their houses, he added.