U.P. CM Adityanath acts after boys escape from Meerut facility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday suspended the caretaker of a government child correction home and another staff after four boys escaped from the facility in Meerut.

The caretaker of the Rajkiya Bal Grah (Balak) — or the State child home (boys) — and a staff were suspended with immediate effect after a preliminary probe of the incident.

A clarification was also sought from the district probation officer and deputy director probation, said a government spokesperson.

The child home is situated in the Surajkund area of Meerut and is run by the child care unit.

According to Additional District Magistrate Mahesh Chandra Sharma, the boys escaped from the home on the intervening night of June 14-15 at around 1 a.m. The boys took the support of pipes to climb down from the back portion of the building, he said.

A case has been registered and a search is on for them, Mr. Sharma said, adding a magisterial probe was ordered.

The Chief Minister has instructed the department secretary to carry out an inspection of all child correction homes in the State and give directions to maintain security and proper facilities.