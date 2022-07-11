U.P. Class 12 student held for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post on Yogi Adityanath

PTI July 11, 2022 16:56 IST

PTI July 11, 2022 16:56 IST

Police action came after some people complained to the U.P. DGP about it on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Police action came after some people complained to the U.P. DGP about it on Twitter

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj arrested a Class 12 student for allegedly posting an “objectionable photograph” of State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday. The police action came after some people complained to the State DGP about it on Twitter. Talgram police station SHO Harishyam Singh said Murhiya village resident Ashish Yadav (18) was arrested on Monday. Officials said District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava reached the Talgram police station and quizzed the student in a closed room.



Our code of editorial values