U.P. Class 12 student held for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post on Yogi Adityanath
Police action came after some people complained to the U.P. DGP about it on Twitter
Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj arrested a Class 12 student for allegedly posting an “objectionable photograph” of State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday.
The police action came after some people complained to the State DGP about it on Twitter. Talgram police station SHO Harishyam Singh said Murhiya village resident Ashish Yadav (18) was arrested on Monday.
Officials said District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava reached the Talgram police station and quizzed the student in a closed room.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.