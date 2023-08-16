U.P. can play a key role in making India a global power, says Yogi 

August 16, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hoisted the National Flag at the Vidhan Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day and invited citizens to participate in the upcoming 25 years of the new ‘Amrit Kaal’. Mr. Adityanath highlighted that U.P. has positioned itself as a prime destination for investment due to better law and order system.

“Uttar Pradesh is being recognised as an infrastructure State. People used to say waterway projects couldn’t be executed here, but in collaboration with the Indian government, the country’s number one waterway between Varanasi and Haldia has started. Work is progressing on 13 expressways while five international airports will be operational by the end of the year,” he said.

He said the State can play a significant role in establishing the country as a global power. “The journey started in the last nine years connecting every Indian with the resolution of developed India. U.P. can play the most significant role in boosting it,” he said, adding, “We are also making efforts to establish India as a global power.”

Lauding the law and order situation of U.P., Mr. Adityanath said, “It has changed the perception about the State. We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and security provided by the law enforcement agencies”.

The celebration of 77th Independence Day concluded in the State with numerous cultural and sporting events across the 75 districts. More than 10,000 youth took part in various competitions. Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate had issued instructions to all the regional sports complexes to organise competitions in each district on August 15. In compliance with this, various sports competitions were organised in all the divisions.