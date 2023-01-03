U.P.: B.L. Santosh asks party workers to act as bridge between government and public

January 03, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh in Lucknow on Tuesday asked party workers to act as a bridge between the government and the public, and publicise welfare schemes of the Union and State government. Mr. Santosh is on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh to gather feedback on the upcoming Legislative Council and municipal polls and also discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The BJP is continuously getting the support of the public. The success in every election, be it the Lok Sabha, the Vidhan Sabha, local body or district panchayat elections in the State, is the result of immense hard work of workers and support from the public. Our responsibility increases as expectations of the public is high, we should work hard so that every eligible person gets the benefit of the schemes of the BJP government,” said Mr. Santosh, while addressing the meeting of the district panchayat presidents, according to the statement issued by the party.

Mr. Santosh added that they should ensure that the public welfare schemes of the Union and the State government reached the public. Workers should act as a bridge between the government and the public, he stated.

In his visit the secretary (Organisation) also discussed about the upcoming Legislative Council and municipal polls with the party’s State office-bearers, morcha chiefs, regional presidents, district chiefs and district in-charges. Mr. Santosh also stressed on the expansion of the organisation to ensure the victory of the party in the coming elections. Uttar Pradesh holds the key for the saffron party’s national plans for 2024 elections as in both the 2014 and 2019 polls, the over-welcoming electoral success in U.P. helped the party to pass the majority mark of 272 in Lok Sabha and form a stable government. In 2014, the BJP won 71 out of 80 seats on its own from the State while it won 62 out of 80 seats on its own in 2019. In both elections, a smaller ally of the BJP, Apna Dal-led by Anupriya Patel won two seats.

