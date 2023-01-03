HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P.: B.L. Santosh asks party workers to act as bridge between government and public

He is on a two-day tour of U.P. to gather feedback on upcoming Legislative Council and municipal polls and discuss strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha election

January 03, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Mayank Kumar
BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh. File photo

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh. File photo | Photo Credit: G. Vikram Goud

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh in Lucknow on Tuesday asked party workers to act as a bridge between the government and the public, and publicise welfare schemes of the Union and State government. Mr. Santosh is on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh to gather feedback on the upcoming Legislative Council and municipal polls and also discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The BJP is continuously getting the support of the public. The success in every election, be it the Lok Sabha, the Vidhan Sabha, local body or district panchayat elections in the State, is the result of immense hard work of workers and support from the public. Our responsibility increases as expectations of the public is high, we should work hard so that every eligible person gets the benefit of the schemes of the BJP government,” said Mr. Santosh, while addressing the meeting of the district panchayat presidents, according to the statement issued by the party.

Mr. Santosh added that they should ensure that the public welfare schemes of the Union and the State government reached the public. Workers should act as a bridge between the government and the public, he stated.

In his visit the secretary (Organization) also discussed about the upcoming Legislative Council and municipal polls with the party’s State office-bearers, morcha chiefs, regional presidents, district chiefs and district in-charges. Mr. Santosh also stressed on the expansion of the organisation to ensure the victory of the party in the coming elections. Uttar Pradesh holds the key for the saffron party’s national plans for 2024 elections as in both the 2014 and 2019 polls, the over-welcoming electoral success in U.P. helped the party to pass the majority mark of 272 in Lok Sabha and form a stable government. In 2014, the BJP won 71 out of 80 seats on its own from the State while it won 62 out of 80 seats on its own in 2019. In both elections, a smaller ally of the BJP, Apna Dal-led by Anupriya Patel won two seats.

“Our responsibility increases as expectations of the public is high, we should work hard so that every eligible person gets the benefit of the schemes of the BJP government”B.L. Santosh BJP national general secretary (Organisation) 

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.