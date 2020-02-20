U.P. BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi named in rape case

A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh and six others were booked on the charge of rape, the police in Bhadohi district said on Wednesday.

The First Information Report was filed at the Bhadohi police station against MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his nephews and other relatives.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said a woman had alleged that in 2017, the MLA and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her. She also said she was forced to undergo an abortion.

The MLA’s nephew Sandeep Tiwari entered into a physical relationship with her on a false promise of marriage. “Later, she made the same allegation against the MLA and the other family members,” he said.

A case was registered and a team was formed to check out the charges, he said.