GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. BJP MLA Ramdular Gond sentenced to 25 years in prison in rape case, likely to lose Assembly seat

The court also directed that the MLA pay a fine of ₹10 lakh

December 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Ramdular Gond after being convicted on December 12, 2023 under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (sexual assault/rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POSCO) for raping a minor girl.

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond after being convicted on December 12, 2023 under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (sexual assault/rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POSCO) for raping a minor girl. | Photo Credit: PTI

A local court in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced the Bhartiya Janata Party MLA from Duddhi Assembly segment, Ramdular Gond, to 25 years’ imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also directed that he pay a fine of ₹10 lakh, which will be handed over to the victim.

The MLA was convicted on December 12 under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (sexual assault/rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POSCO).

He faces the prospect of losing his Assembly seat since the Supreme Court had ruled in 2013 that an incumbent MP or MLA ceases to be an elected representative once he is sentenced to a minimum of two years in jail.

The case dates back to November 4, 2014, when the victim’s brother lodged a police complaint in Sonbhadra district alleging that Gond had raped the minor girl and threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the crime. The district police filed a chargesheet after a probe. In January 2023, the additional sessions court issued a arrest warrant against the MLA as he failed to appear in the court.

Gond belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and won the 2022 Assembly election from Duddhi by a huge margin. The Duddhi constituency is one of five Assembly seats under the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for candidates of ST community.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.