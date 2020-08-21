Other States

U.P. BJP MLA Janmejay Singh dies of cardiac arrest

Sitting BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, has died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow, party spokesperson Chandra Mohan said Friday.

Singh, 75, was admitted to Lohia hospital after he developed health complications and died during pacemaker implantation late Thursday night, Mohan said.

The MLA was initially taken to the civil hospital but referred to Lohia hospital, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit expressed grief over Singh’s sudden death.

