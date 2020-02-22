Rape accused BJP MLA given clean chit

U.P. BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi. Photo: uplegisassembly.gov.in

Charges against the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Ravindra Nath Tripathi, and his sons, who were named in an FIR for allegedly raping a woman, were dropped, police said on Saturday.

The Bhadohi MLA was booked with six others — his sons and other male relatives — on February 19.

The names were included in the FIR on the basis of the victim's complaint, in which she alleged that the MLA's nephew, Sandeep Tiwari, sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage and threatened to kill her if she tried to pressurise him to marry her. She also alleged that the MLA and other male members of his family had raped her repeatedly in a hotel for a month during the 2017 Assembly elections.

Ram Badan Singh, SP, Bhadohi, said the probe revealed that only two people were involved in the case — Sandeep, who is accused of raping the woman and threatening her, and another relative Nitesh, who is charged with criminal intimidation.

Sandeep was arrested from a hotel on Friday, police said.

However, the names of the MLA and his sons were removed from the case as the evidence provided by the victim did not point at their involvement "from any angle", Mr. Singh said.

"Based on the investigation so far, it is clear that the charges against MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and his sons could not be established," the officer said.

The SP also told reporters that the woman could have named the MLA in the FIR to pressurise Sandeep into marrying her.

Meanwhile, the victim refused to undergo a medical examination, said Mr. Singh. The victim had alleged in her complaint that she was even forced to undergo an abortion by the accused.