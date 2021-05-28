UP BJP MLA backs Ramdev over comments on allopathy

Ballia

28 May 2021 12:58 IST

The Bairia MLA took to Facebook on Thursday to back Ramdev for his remarks against allopathy, and termed him a flag bearer of the Indian medicine system.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has joined the row between Ramdev and the doctors' fraternity, saying the comments against the yoga guru are condemnable.

"Those robbing the society by making the present the medical system expensive are giving lessons on morality. People who sell tablets worth Rs 10 for Rs 100 in the field of allopathy are criminals in white clothes, not well-wishers of society," Singh said in a post on the social media platform.

He, however, went on to say both allopathy and Ayurveda are helpful.

"Allopathy is useful but Ayurveda is no less. Physicians should serve the ailing people with this sense," the BJP MLA added.

In a second post, he said, "I heartily congratulate the flag bearer of the Indian system of medicine, Ramdev ji. He has started the 'Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat Abhiyan' through Ayurveda." On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in the viral video clip in which he was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the IMA in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments.

Amid the raging controversy, another video has surfaced on social media in which Ramdev is seen reacting to a demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him".

Surendra Singh was on a dharna on Thursday over the closure of a wheat procurement centre in Ballia.