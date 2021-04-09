Other States

U.P. BJP leader quits party, joins RLD

Priyamvada Tomar, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader in western Uttar Pradesh, has quit the party, alleging BJP’s response to farmers’ protests was insensitive.

A member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, Dr. Tomar also quit the panel, saying that “rampant corruption” was preventing her from helping women in the State get justice.

In a letter addressed to BJP State chief Swantradev Singh, Dr. Tomar said she came from a farmer’s family and was hurt by the party’s “extreme insensitivity” towards farmers.

On Thursday, she joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

