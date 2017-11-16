U.P. bans garbage burning in urban areas to tackle pollution

As air quality in major cities of Uttar Pradesh hovers around “very poor” and “severe,” the State government has banned garbage burning in urban areas in a bid to reduce the pollution.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after reviewing the scenario, has instructed municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh to put an end to garbage burning.

The State government has also sought technological assistance from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to create artificial rain, a government spokesperson said.

The government is considering a review of old vehicles. It could remove them from roads, if necessary, to reduce vehicular pollution.

The Chief Minister has instructed District Collectors to prevent burning of crop stubble in rural areas. An awareness programme involving farmers would soon be initiated.

Officials have been instructed to run an awareness campaign on garbage burning, stubble burning and vehicular pollution on FM and community radio till January 15, 2018.

The Air Quality Index of major cities in Uttar radesh like Moradabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Noida has consistently been in the higher range of 400. It even touched 500 on a few days leaving the residents worried.