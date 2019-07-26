U.P. Assembly passes Bill on private universities

The State Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Bill on Thursday amid Opposition protests over a clause that compels the institutes to provide an undertaking that they will not allow any anti-national activity on the campus.

The Bill aims to bring 27 private universities in the State under an umbrella law, and also enforce transparency on fees and the admission process.

The Bill was passed by voice vote even as the Samajwadi Party objected to some of its sections and demanded that it should be referred to a select committee.

SP legislator Ujjawal Raman Singh said the section on anti-national activities had created a suspicion that the Bill was aimed against a particular university.

There were some heated exchanges when Mr. Singh referred to the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University row over slogan shouting by some student protesters.

The SP leader alleged attempts to defame the university over the issue.

The Bill, tabled in the House on Tuesday, demands an undertaking from the sponsors of private universities that their institutions will not be involved in or permit anyone to promote anti-national activities.

‘What’s the urgency’

Mr. Singh said this and some other sections of the Bill needed to be looked into and argued that there was no urgency to pass it on Thursday itself.

In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the aim of the Bill is to provide quality education while upholding the autonomy of the institutions.

He assured the Opposition that the government had no wrong intention in bringing the Bill.