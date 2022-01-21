Other States

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | BJP MLA booked for model code violation in Sambhal

A case has been registered against the BJP candidate from Asmoli assembly seat here for violation of model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines, a senior police official said on January 21.

On the evening of January 20, the BJP candidate and Asmoli assembly constituency MLA Harendra Singh Rinku was holding an election meeting in Chaupa village in which a large number of people had gathered without masks violating social distancing, Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra said.

Taking note of the incident, a case has been registered against the BJP MLA Rinku and 50 to 60 unknown persons under relevant sections at the Bahjoi police station area, the SP added.


