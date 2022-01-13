U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | BJP finalises sharing of seats with allies in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI

A formal announcement is expected soon on a pact with its existing alliance partners, the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party.

After Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, quit the BJP, the party moved fast to bring seat-sharing talks with existing alliance partners, the Apna Dal and Nishad Party, to a close. A formal announcement is expected soon.

While Mr. Chauhan has joined the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mr. Maurya is set to follow suit.

In a late night meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of Apna Dal — Union Minister Anupriya Patel and her husband Ashish Patel, as well as Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party — the broad contours of the seat-sharing agreement were finalised. The Apna Dal will be finalised 10 to 14 seats and the Nishad Party will be fighting 13-17 seats. Both these parties are important in the non-Yadav OBC space in Uttar Pradesh, in eastern U.P., sections of society that Mr. Maurya and Mr. Chauhan also belong to and have influence over.

Sources in the BJP said that some candidates of the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party will also be fighting seats largely in eastern Uttar Pradesh on BJP ticket as well.

The BJP’s speed in locking up these alliances reflects the equal alacrity shown by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to conclude as many tie-ups with parties claiming influence over non-Yadav OBC groups. His party has already said they were signing up with the Suheldev Party led by former Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, with Mahaan Dal and by poaching Mr. Maurya and Mr. Chauhan.

It was the BJP’s chipping away of the old Mandal support base of OBC plus Muslims, by drawing away non-Yadav OBCs (making up 35% of the vote in the State) that led to its successive electoral victories in Uttar Pradesh. With these alliances in the bag, the BJP feels it may overcome the setbacks of the last few days.