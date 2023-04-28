HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. amends Govt. Servants (Medical Care) Rules, includes oxygen concentrator as artificial organ

This would enable serving and retired employees of the State government to claim reimbursement after buying the device

April 28, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday amended the U.P. Government Servants (Medical Care) Rules 2011, to include oxygen concentrator and similar devices in the list of artificial organs. This would enable serving and retired employees of the State government to claim reimbursement when purchasing oxygen concentrators/continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)/bilevel positive airway pressure (BIPAP) devices, for health reasons.

U.P. has set ₹60,000 as the limit of reimbursement for oxygen concentrator, ₹50,000 for CPAP, ₹80,000 for BIPAP and ₹1.20 lakh for bi-level ventilatory system.

The reimbursement guidelines also state that only claims approved by the “doctor concerned in the prescribed application format will be considered”. Reports of medical investigations should also be attached. The applications need to be approved by a committee headed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) which will include two respiratory and pulmonary experts as members.

The guidelines add that after the “utility of the oxygen concentrator or other devices is over, the beneficiary government employee will have to deposit it with the CMO concerned”. “The CMO will submit it to the Director-General, Medical and Health Services Headquarters. This device will not be issued to any other patient. Complete accounts of all such plants will be maintained by the Directorate-General,” the guidelines said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / medical service

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.