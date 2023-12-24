U.P. a role model of law and order, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

December 24, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 24 said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being praised across the world for improving the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“Before Yogi Adityanath ji took oath as Chief Minister, U.P. was a matter of grave concern both from the legal point of view and from the development point of view. But under the present CM, U.P. is a role model for law and order,” said Mr. Dhankhar, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

In an indirect reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Vice-President said he is pained that “a parliamentarian goes to Harvard and says democracy is in danger in India”. “Let me tell you, India is the only country in the world that has constitutionally structured democracy at the village level, at the panchayat level, at the district level, at the State level, and at the Central level,” said Mr. Dhankhar, addressing the convocation.

The Vice-President said Mr. Adityanath’s speech at the ceremony earlier was akin to that “of a spiritual leader, a statesman and a far-thinking person”. “He [U.P. CM] has stolen my heart. I thought a politician would be addressing. No, a spiritual leader, a statesman and a far-thinking person spoke to you,” said Mr. Dhankhar.

Mr. Dhankar also hailed India’s growth story. “Now, we are the fifth largest global economy. Those who ruled us for centuries - England - are behind us. We have also overtaken France, and by the end of this decade will overtake Japan and Germany to become the world’s third economic superpower,” said the Vice-President.

He asked students to work with devotion to make India a developed nation by 2047. “Dear students, you are the foot soldiers of Bharat in 2047. You will make Bharat the most developed nation,” said Mr. Dhankhar.

Highlighting India’s glorious university tradition, the Vice-President demanded that the U.P. government and the Chief Minister help the Gautam Buddha University in reaching the heights of the ancient Nalanda and Takshashila universities. “I have never made any demand in life that is not worth fulfilling. You will agree that this demand can be fulfilled 100% by the CM,” he said.

