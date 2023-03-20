Unseasonal rains play havoc in Gujarat

March 20, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Unseasonal rains with thunderstorms and hailstorms have caused extensive damage to the standing crops in various districts of the State. More than 50 talukas have received rains in the last two days.

As per details, parts of Amreli and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha in North Gujarat and several areas of Central Gujarat received rainfall that upended crops in the farms.

Amidst unseasonal rains, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday conducted a review of the situation and directed the collectors of affected districts to conduct the survey to assess the damages to the crops like wheat.

During the review meeting with the officials, the Chief Minister got the preliminary details of losses to summer crops and fruits due to unseasonal rain, especially in Amreli, Junagadh as well as Saurashtra-Kutch, Central and North Gujarat.

In Kutch and Saurashtra, mango farmers have also suffered as mango trees were damaged due to strong winds and rains.

Compensation to farmers

After the survey assessing the damages, farmers will be paid compensation by the State government.

The legislators from the ruling party and the Opposition have demanded compensation to the farmers.

The State government stated that rainfall of 1 mm to 47 mm in 111 talukas of 27 districts has been reported. In 33 talukas of 18 districts, more than 10 mm of rainfall has been recorded. Not only this, there was unseasonal rainfall in 27 districts from March 5 to March 9.