ADVERTISEMENT

Unseasonal rains hit 5 Maharashtra districts, CM Shinde orders assessment of crop damage

March 07, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Thane

Besides Thane and Palghar, several parts of Washim, Nashik and Aurangabad districts witnessed strong winds and rains

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra, damaging standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on March 7.

ALSO READ
Maharashtra’s Nashik witnesses unseasonal rainfall, crops damaged

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct panchnamas or assessments of the losses suffered by farmers, an official release said.

Standing crops in several districts in the state were affected because of the unseasonal rains, it said.

Besides Thane and Palghar, several parts of Washim, Nashik and Aurangabad districts witnessed strong winds and rains, which damaged crops just when the harvest season is around the corner, the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the situation, Mr. Shinde said farmers should be given relief and confidence. He said the State Government stands with the cultivators.

He directed the Revenue Department to immediately conduct panchnama of losses incurred by agriculturists.

As per the forecast, unseasonal rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane and other districts in Maharashtra and the administration has been given directions to deal with the situation, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US