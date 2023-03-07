HamberMenu
Unseasonal rains hit 5 Maharashtra districts, CM Shinde orders assessment of crop damage

Besides Thane and Palghar, several parts of Washim, Nashik and Aurangabad districts witnessed strong winds and rains

March 07, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra, damaging standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on March 7.

Maharashtra's Nashik witnesses unseasonal rainfall, crops damaged

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct panchnamas or assessments of the losses suffered by farmers, an official release said.

Standing crops in several districts in the state were affected because of the unseasonal rains, it said.

Besides Thane and Palghar, several parts of Washim, Nashik and Aurangabad districts witnessed strong winds and rains, which damaged crops just when the harvest season is around the corner, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the situation, Mr. Shinde said farmers should be given relief and confidence. He said the State Government stands with the cultivators.

He directed the Revenue Department to immediately conduct panchnama of losses incurred by agriculturists.

As per the forecast, unseasonal rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane and other districts in Maharashtra and the administration has been given directions to deal with the situation, he said.

