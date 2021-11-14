Unseasonal rains damage paddy crop in Odisha

Fields ready for harvest have been hit by heavy rains across the State

The incessant rain lashing several parts of Odisha has reportedly damaged the standing paddy crop just before harvest. Farmers were particularly affected in Ganjam, Balasore, Puri, Khordha, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts. Highest rainfall of 137.6 mm was recorded in Chhattrapur in Ganjam district followed by 135.2 mm in Aska.

While harvesting has begun in western Odisha districts, paddy is usually harvested in the coastal districts from second week of December. With India Meteorological Department predicting more rain, farmers keep their fingers crossed.

Keeping the possible damage to paddy crop in mind, Special Relief Commission on Saturday advised farmers to shift their harvested paddy to safe places and stack under suitable cover to avoid further loss.

According to IMD, a low pressure area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast. It is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khordha, Puri, Ganjam and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Gajapati, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur on Sunday.