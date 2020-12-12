Other States

Unseasonal rain: Farmers will be compensated, says Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. File   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said the government will carry out a survey on the damage to crops due to the unseasonal rain in the last couple of days. More than 130 talukas have received rainfall in varying degrees damaging standing and harvested crop lying in open farms and at the APMCs.

“We will carry out a survey wherever unseasonal rains and crop damage are reported and will disburse compensation to the affected farmers accordingly. But that will be after a couple of days, as rainy weather persists,” he said.

Since Thursday, Gujarat came under a spell of untimely rain in various parts which has caused major damage to the standing crop including groundnuts, cumin and cotton.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Saurashtra and south Gujarat between December 10 and 14.

Rain and light showers were reported in Amreli, Veraval, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Gandhinagar, Valsad and Surat on Thursday and Friday.

The Opposition Congress and farmers have demanded that the State government assess the damage and compensate the farmers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 10:33:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/unseasonal-rain-farmers-will-be-compensated-says-rupani/article33316368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY