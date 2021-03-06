Unruly scenes in Punjab Assembly

Akali Dal MLAs suspended for disrupting CM’s speech

Unruly scenes were witnessed in Punjab Assembly on Friday as MLAs of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stormed the well of the House, raising slogans against the ruling government amid Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s speech on discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

As SAD MLAs continued their slogan shouting despite his repeated appeals, Speaker Rana K.P. Singh suspended all the party MLAs for the rest of the budget session for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Adjourning the House for 15 minutes, the Speaker also asked the Marshals to remove the Akali Dal members from the House over their “disorderly behaviour”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, speaking on the farmers’ agitation during his speech, accused the SAD of taking a ‘U-turn’ on the farm laws, terming it as ‘shameful’.

He also hit out at BJP leaders over their statements against the farmers and the ongoing farmers’ agitation.