Unruly mob disrupted visit to my constituency: former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition in the Tripura State Assembly Manik Sarkar alleged that an unruly mob disrupted his visit to Dhanpur, his assembly constituency on Thursday. He demanded lawful action against the perpetrators who are targeting the opposition rank and file across the State.

Mr. Sarkar said several people raised slogans and attempted to block his movement at Dhanpur. “Not that that all of them (protestors) exhibited muscle, but some were unruly,” Mr. Sarkar said.

However, he said adequate security arrangements were in place in the area to facilitate his visit. “But I advised them [police] not to apply force against those who disrupted my movement,” the former CM stated.

Dhanpur is located in Sepahijala district, about 48 km south of Agartala.

CPI(M) sources said Manik Sarkar was to visit a party office in Dhanpur which was recently attacked and take stock of the situation.

The ruling BJP denied that its cadres were linked with the incident. Party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the locals could have expressed their anger against their MLA (Manik Sarkar) for some reasons.