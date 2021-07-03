Unpaid electricity bill lands Navjot Singh Sidhu in controversy

CHANDIGARH:

Congress MLA has dues of over ₹8 lakh for his Amritsar residence

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu landed himself in the thick of controversy over an unpaid electricity bill of over ₹8 lakh for his Amritsar residence.

Mr. Sidhu found himself on the back foot on Friday when, in a series of tweets, he advised Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to resolve the ongoing “power crises” in the State. However, he invited criticism from several quarters after it came to light that he himself was one of the State’s biggest individual defaulters in electricity dues.

A day after the controversy erupted, Mr. Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday came out to clear the air.

Asserting that there was nothing wrong, Ms. Kaur in a video message said unnecessary controversy was being raked up, adding that an appeal surrounding the “higher” amount of the electricity bill was being taken up with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), and whatever the billed amount would surely be paid.

“The point is not about ‘not’ paying the electricity bill. The issue was why the power bill was of a near similar amount in both the summer and the winter as air conditioners were not used in the winter but the bill was on the higher side. So, an appeal was submitted with the department to look into the issue... Also, the department has accepted the appeal, and whatever the amount that is unpaid, it will be paid,” Ms. Kaur said.

Mr. Sidhu has an outstanding electricity bill of ₹8,74,784 for his residence in Amritsar till July 2, which was the last date for paying the bill. An official of PSPCL said Mr. Sidhu had owed ₹17,62,742 to PSPCL in March 2021 and later, when a special recovery drive was started, Mr. Sidhu had paid ₹10 lakh. However, an amount of ₹8,74,784 was still pending against his account. The official said Mr. Sidhu had filed an application raising concerns on surcharges, which was under consideration.