Unnao youth tests COVID-19 positive, sample sent for genome sequencing

December 26, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Lucknow

After Agra, the second case of COVID-19 was detected in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The patient, a young man hailing from the Unnao district, is said to have recently returned from Dubai. Officials from the health department have isolated the patient and collected samples from his family members and a few others residing in the surrounding areas.

In Agra, a 40-year-old man, who returned from China days back, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Samples from both patients have been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing.

Amid rising fear of the new variant, the State government on Monday asked people to wear masks in all crowded public places and made masks compulsory at all medical facilities.

Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the State. He directed officials to conduct genome sequencing of every positive case and instructed them to increase testing and pace of precaution dose.

The CM also asked officials to monitor the changing trend of the virus and asked the Health department to work in coordination with the State-level health advisory committee and also maintain constant communication with the Central Health Ministry.