Other States

Unnao rape victim’s family agrees for her last rites after assurance from administration

People seen during a demonstration against the death of Unnao rape victim at ITO, in New Delhi on Saturday.

People seen during a demonstration against the death of Unnao rape victim at ITO, in New Delhi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

They had earlier said the last rites will not be performed unless Yogi Adityanath arrives in the village.

The family members of the Unnao rape victim on Sunday agreed to perform her last rites following a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials.

Mr. Meshram told reporters the family members will be provided security, and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The relatives of the aggrieved family have reached the native village of the victim and the body of the rape victim will be buried amidst heavy deployment of police and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party are present in the village, and after the last rites, they will participate in a condolence programme at the district headquarters.

Also Read
Forensic experts investigate at the site where a rape victim was allegedly set ablaze by five men at Sindupur village in Unnao district, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Want to see accused shot dead like the Hyderabad killing: Unnao victim’s father

 

The sister of the deceased rape victim had earlier said her family will not perform the last rites unless Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in her village and assures of strict action against the accused.

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Friday night arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Her sister said the last rites would be performed only in the presence of CM Adityanath.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 1:06:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/unnao-rape-victim/article30236853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY