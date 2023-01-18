Unnao rape victim fears threat to witnesses after Kuldeep Sengar gets interim bail

January 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Lucknow

After the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence in a 2017 Unnao rape case, the victim cited fear of threat to witnesses in the case.

Mr. Sengar got bail on account of his daughter’s wedding.

The victim in a letter addressed to several higher constitutional and judicial authorities requested that Mr. Sengar be allowed to come out only under the supervision of the Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“As Mr. Sengar is coming out of jail, he should be allowed to come out only in the custody of Delhi police, as their’s threat to witnesses my case. He may harm them,” the victim wrote in a letter addressed to the Supreme Court, the President, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and media houses. The victim also asked for supervision of Mr. Sengar by the CBI during the bail period.

The victim also alleged that when her sister was getting married, her uncle was not able to come out from the prison despite being granted bail as Mr. Sengar’s sister-in-law had filed a recall petition in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, a Bench of Justice Poonam A Bamba and Mukta Gupta granted interim bail to Mr. Sengar on account of his daughter’s wedding from January 27 to February 10.

The Bench directed him to report to the concerned station house officer on a daily basis during his release period and furnish two sureties of ₹1 lakh each. The expelled BJP leader is serving life term for raping a minor girl in 2017 and was found guilty by a Delhi court in December 2019. He was convicted under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5(c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.