Unnao rape | Criminals are fearless in U.P., Samajwadi Party alleges 

The two accused, who recently secured bail, allegedly barged into the minor victim’s house and set a portion of it ablaze, injuring her infant seven-month-old son and infant sister

April 20, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

After two accused released on bail in a gang rape case allegedly set the house of the minor Dalit victim on fire in Unnao, injuring four people, including two infant children, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that criminals were “fearless” in Uttar Pradesh.

“Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government do anything about the heinous incident of burning alive the seven-month-old child of the gang-rape victim in Unnao by the accused, who were out on bail in Uttar Pradesh, or is there no one in this heartless government to understand the grief and pain of the family members?” Mr. Yadav asked.

In the incident, which took place under the Maurawan Police Station’s jurisdiction on Monday night, the two accused, who recently got bail, allegedly barged into the minor victim’s house and set a portion of it ablaze with the help of the victim’s relatives, injuring her infant seven-month-old son and infant sister. The Unnao police is conducting a detailed probe into the incident and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

“We are investigating the whole incident, preliminary inquiry points towards a property dispute angle as family members of the victim are named in setting a portion of the house on fire. Along with them, two accused in the rape case have been named as attackers in the incident. We have arrested Satish, who come out on bail in the rape case, in relation to setting a portion of victim’s house on fire,” Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Unnao told The Hindu.

In the incident, the rape victim’s infant son suffered 40% burns and her sister suffered 45% burns. The main Opposition party, the SP, further alleged that U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. The party posted on Twitter: “Power protected criminals fearless in UP! In Unnao, the accused, who were released on bail, set the house of the gangrape victim on fire! Four people, including two children, were seriously injured in the fire. CM Yogi Adityanath is responsible for deteriorating law and order in the state day by day.”

