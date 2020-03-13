Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 years prison for victim’s father’s murder

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years’ imprisonment in the murder case of Unnao rape victim’s father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar to pay ₹10 lakh each as compensation to the victim’s family.

The victim’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

On March 4, the court convicted seven persons, including Sengar. Four other accused persons were acquitted. Sengar was found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. One case pertained to the death of the victim’s father on April 9, 2018, while the other was against him for alleged possession of illegal arms.

On December 12, 2019, the court sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for raping the girl in 2017.