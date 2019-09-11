Unnao case: special court at AIIMS starts recording victim’s statement

A special court at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday started the process of recording the Unnao rape victim’s statement.

Main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA, was also taken to the AIIMS, where the victim is under treatment for a month.

The special court has been set up on the directions of the Delhi High Court last week for trial in the Unnao case.

The victim and her lawyer suffered serious injuries, and her two aunts were killed, after a speeding truck collided with their car in Rae Bareli on July 28.

After the local police registered a murder case against Mr. Sengar and others, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe on a reference from the State government.

The Supreme Court had given a maximum of two weeks to the CBI to complete its probe in the “accident” case. However, on the agency’s request, it has given two extensions.

The Supreme Court has shifted all five cases linked to the victim and her family to a Delhi court, directing day-to-day trial.