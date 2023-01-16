Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar to attend daughter's wedding

January 16, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on January 16 granted permission to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, serving life term for raping a minor girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, to attend the wedding of his daughter.

A Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Poonam A. Bamba granted interim bail to Sengar from January 27 to February 10 while directing him to report to the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned on a daily basis during his release period.

Sengar, in his plea, had said that the wedding rituals and ceremonies would be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow, and being the only male family member, he has to make arrangements.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its status report said that two halls have been booked for the wedding ceremonies.

The appeal challenging the trial court’s December 16, 2019 verdict in the Unnao rape case, which convicted Sengar, is pending in the high court. Sengar has also appealed against the December 20, 2019 order of the trial court sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

Sengar has claimed in his appeal that he has been wrongly convicted.

The trial court had awarded him the maximum punishment of life term with a rider that the convict will remain in jail for “remainder of his natural biological life” and also imposed an exemplary fine of ₹25 lakh on him to be paid within a month.

The victim was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The trial of the case was transferred from Unnao to a court in Delhi on the Supreme Court’s directions.