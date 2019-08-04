Other States

Unnao accident case: CBI searches at multiple locations

At work: Officials of the CBI arriving to interrogate expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at the Sitapur jail on Saturday in connection with the accident.

At work: Officials of the CBI arriving to interrogate expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at the Sitapur jail on Saturday in connection with the accident.

The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape victim’s accident case, officials said Sunday.

The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched, they said.

On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Two of the victim’s aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident.

Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.

