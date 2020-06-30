Unlock 2: Punjab to allow more activities in a calibrated manner outside containment zones

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued guidelines for phased reopening for “Unlock 2” from July 1 and decided to allow more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones.
An official statement said the government has allowed the district authorities to impose suitable restrictions in areas outside the containment zones. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.
The statement said schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions would remain closed till July 31. The activities, which would be prohibited include rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations would also remain prohibited.
Only essential activities permitted
The statement said lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till July 31. They would be demarcated by the district authorities as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Only essential activities shall be permitted. The authorities may accordingly take action in the containment and buffer zones as per the guidelines of the MoHFW and the Health and Family Welfare department. Movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 10 p.m to 5 a.m. throughout the State.
