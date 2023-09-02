ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike India, many countries resolve problems through arms: CJI Chandrachud

September 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Chief Justice of India inaugurated the new building of the Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurating the Aizawl Bench of Gauhati High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

Many countries across the world try to resolve their problems through arms unlike India, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said in Aizawl on Saturday.

Inaugurating the new building of the Gauhati High Court’s Aizawl Bench, he said that the country stands for the rule of the law and peaceful resolution of problems.

“The importance of our institutions is that we have replaced a culture of violence with the culture of dialogue, a culture of tolerance, a culture of understanding and the realisation of shared values to bring human happiness and human good,” the Chief Justice said.

He said the members of bars and everyone else have a vital role in strengthening the institutions.

“Involvement of all is crucial to the stability and survival of our nation. Dialogue between the communities, between various stakeholders are very vital,” he said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said that no human being was important enough to change the course of history but the people together have the ability to contribute to a stable, peaceful, and happy society.

He called for a conducive environment for increasing the number of women in both benches and bars, citing the example of Uttar Pradesh where many women have been joining the judiciary in recent years.

He also underlined the need for more judges and lawyers from the northeast in the Supreme Court and other courts in Delhi.

The Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court was established on July 5, 1990. It used to function from Ainawn Veng, about 5 km from Aizawl.

The Aizawl Bench of Gauhati High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new building of the Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench was constructed at the New Capital Complex in Aizawl at a cost of ₹46.24 crore.

The total number of cases pending at the Aizawl Bench is 606, of which 457 are civil and 149 are criminal cases.

The inaugural function was attended by Mizoram Chief Minster Zoramthanga, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Sandeep Mehta, and Supreme Court judges Hrishikesh Roy and Ujjal Bhuyan.

