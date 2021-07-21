University of Calcutta exams rescheduled

The University of Calcutta on Tuesday rescheduled the final semester exams for undergraduate students following protests by students, teachers and many principals.

As per the original schedule, the exams for the honours course were to be held on July 29 and 30 and for general course from July 29 to August 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday evening, the honours exams will now be spread across four days, from July 29 to August 1, with only one examination to be held per day.