University in Assam develops fungal shield against coronavirus

28 May 2020 17:46 IST

Bodoland University has also developed full-body herbal sanitiser and N95-like membrane mask at less than ₹4.

One of Assam’s youngest universities may have found a fungal shield — a powder from a parasitic but rare super mushroom — against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Like most other universities and specialised institutions with a biotechnology laboratory, Bodoland University (BU) worked on protecting the nose and hands of persons following the COVID-19 outbreak. It also focussed on fighting the virus from within by boosting a person’s immunity.

The outcome was a potent pinch of Cordyceps militaris, powdered through lyophilisation or freeze-drying at –80°C.

Multiple uses

The earth has more than 400 species of Cordyceps, a fungus parasitic on insects, other arthropods as well as other fungi. Often referred to as a super mushroom, Cordycepsis known for its anti-ageing, anti-viral, energy and immunity-boosting effect.

“Natural Cordyceps is hard to get and if dried, costs at least ₹8 lakh per kg. Our lab has been growing Cordyceps militaris since 2017 at a fraction of the cost,” said Sandeep Das, Dean of BU’s faculty of Science and Technology.

He also heads the Technology Incubation Centre on Mushroom funded by the Central government’s Department of Biotechnology, in the partly-completed BU complex, close to western Assam’s Kokrajhar town.

A third of Mr. Das’s team of 12, including Vashkar Biswa who has been researching on Cordyceps, travelled 18-19 km daily during the lockdown phase to and from BU, where many buildings are yet to be completed.

Their routine till May 3 led to a plethora of innovations — the fungal immunity booster, a membrane mask at less than ₹4 per unit but more effective than N95, herbal and alcohol-based sanitisers, laser and LED-assisted unmanned sanitisation tunnel, a low-cost physical-cum-chemical sanitisation box and a PPE kit with an aquarium aerator.

Official help

Kokrajhar district’s former Deputy Commissioner P.P. Mazumdar issued them a special travel pass while Inspector-General of Police Anurag Agarwal facilitated access to alcohol and an assortment of herbs for their research.

“We made small paper pouches, each containing 150 mg of the super mushroom powder and distributed it free to about 500 people, many from nearby villages, while handing out herbal and alcohol-based sanitisers and masks. The dose ideally is once a week for making the system strong enough to resist viral attack,” Mr. Das told The Hindu.

The Department of Biotechnology has ordered capsules in two sizes from a firm based in Nashik, Maharashtra. The consignment is expected to reach BU soon.

Each capsule containing the powdered super mushroom would cost ₹120 if produced commercially. But BU wants to make it affordable for the common man.

“Our university is almost a pioneer in lab-growing Cordyceps. The least I could do is make the paperwork fast to let a passionate team innovate,” said Laishram Ladu Singh, BU’s Vice-Chancellor.