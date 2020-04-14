Other States

University exams in Rajasthan deferred to June

The process for admissions to graduation courses will begin from June 15, after the declaration of results of the Class XII board exams

The examinations of universities and colleges in Rajasthan were on Monday postponed to June this year and summer vacations declared from April 16 to May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new academic session will start from June 1.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said here that the decision was taken on the basis of recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor R.K. Kothari. The process for admissions to graduation courses will begin from June 15, after the declaration of results of the Class XII board exams.

Mr. Bhati said no entrance exams for post-graduate courses would be conducted this year and the admissions would be given on the basis of marks obtained in previous classes.

