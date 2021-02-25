Universal health scheme to be launched in Rajasthan: Gehlot

CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presents a tax-free budget in Assembly

No new tax was levied in the budget for 2021-22 presented by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the State Assembly on Wednesday, while the relief measures to the tune of ₹910 crore were announced for farmers, industrialists, real estate players, traders, tour operators and common people through various exemptions.

Presenting the Congress government’s first paperless budget, Mr. Gehlot, who also holds the Finance portfolio, announced the launch of a universal health care scheme worth ₹3,500 crore stipulating medical insurance of ₹5 lakh to every family in the State.

A separate agriculture budget would also be presented from the next year, said Mr. Gehlot.

The budget projected a revenue deficit of ₹23,750.04 crore and fiscal deficit of ₹47,652.77 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The fiscal deficit was 3.98% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Mr. Gehlot said the State’s revenue receipts had declined by 23% during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Centre had slashed the GST compensation by ₹14,000 crore.

The sectors which were given priority in the budget included agriculture and animal husbandry, health, education, social security and good governance. Mr. Gehlot said the economic resources would be mobilised with a “far-reaching vision” despite the difficult financial conditions.

The Chief Minister announced the implementation of a new model of public health under which the Right to Health Bill will be brought. The deferred salaries of State government employees will be paid to them, while 1,200 new English medium Mahatma Gandhi Schools will be opened in the next two years.

Mr. Gehlot also announced a ₹500-crore package for development of tourism, which was adversely affected during the pandemic. The unemployment allowance paid to eligible youths will be increased by ₹1,000, while ₹5,000 and citation will be given to good samaritans who save lives in road accidents under the Jeevan Rakshak Yojana.

‘Robust management ’

Mr. Gehlot later told reporters that the State government would fulfil the promises made in the budget through a “robust financial management”. He said the Centre should find ways to provide relief to the people from the burden of fuel price hike.

The Congress government would complete its five-year term, said Mr. Gehlot.