ADVERTISEMENT

Unique Nicobari hut could soon get GI tag, says official

April 09, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Port Blair

Applications have also been sent for GI tags for Nicobari mat and virgin coconut oil

PTI

File photo of a typical Nicobari hut in Nicobar Islands. An official said the hut could soon get the geographical indication (GI) tag. Photo: Special Arrangement

After securing the geographical indication (GI) tag for traditional ' hodi' – an outrigger canoe – the inverted helmet-shaped Nicobari hut could soon get the recognition, an official said.

ALSO READ
Andaman & Nicobar’s first application for the Geographical Indication tag is for the Nicobari hodi craft

Applications have also been sent for GI tags for Nicobari mat and virgin coconut oil, he said.

“We call it the ‘chanvi-pati-nyi hupul’ (Nicobari hut) and we have applied for the GI tag to protect the rights and interests of our community from its misuse in the form replicas, which is commonly sold in many handicraft emporiums in the Union Territory and other parts of India,” Rashid Yusoof, chairman of the Tribal Development Council, told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are a couple of registered tribal welfare societies, and all of them have taken the initiative to get the GI tag for Nicobari hut, mat and virgin coconut oil,” Mr. Yusoof said.

A GI tag is a code for products that have a specific geographical origin and qualities. It provides legal protection to any unique product exclusively found in a particular region.

The Nicobari hut has its own uniqueness in terms of an eco-friendly design with wood and palm fronds, which maintains a pleasant temperature despite the hot and humid tropical climate of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The huts are also earthquake resistant, he said.

“Unlike other huts, these have a raised floor to offer protection from any attack by wild animals and during heavy rain. The inverted helmet-shaped structures are nearly 18-20 feet in diameter with a height of around 15-18 feet,” explained Mr. Yusoof.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is providing financial assistance for the entire process involving the GI tag, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US