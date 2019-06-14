Union Steel Minister meets Naveen in Delhi

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed several issues, including development of the steel sector in Odisha.

Describing his meeting with Mr. Patnaik as a courtesy call, Mr. Pradhan told journalists that it had nothing to do with politics. They discussed about creating more employment opportunity for the youth in the State, he added.

Mr. Pradhan, who met Mr. Patnaik at Odisha Bhavan, said they also discussed the Centre’s role in relief works in the districts affected by Cyclone Fani last month. Mr. Patnaik is in New Delhi on a week-long visit.

The meeting assumes significance as Mr. Pradhan hails from Odisha and holds the steel portfolio in the second term of the Narendra Modi government, apart from the portfolio of petroleum and natural gas that he held earlier.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Mr. Pradhan said he discussed with Mr. Patnaik about “ways to work together to usher in economic and industrial development and generate employment opportunities to bring all-round prosperity for the people of Odisha.”

‘Global steel hub’

“Also discussed enhancing Odisha’s footprints further in the steel sector. Steel will have a large influence in rejuvenating the economy in Odisha. The Centre is committed to develop Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industry in the steel sector,” he said in a tweet.

“The Chief Minister has assured all cooperation in this regard. I am sure the State government will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and work in collaboration for the holistic development of Odisha,” he said in another tweet.