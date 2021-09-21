Union MoS L. Murugan files papers for RS bypoll as BJP candidate

Mr. Murugan is set to be elected unopposed given the BJP's strength in the 230-member Legislative Assembly.

Bhopal

Union minister Loganathan Murugan on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the next month's bypoll to the Rajya Sabha.

Given its numerical strength compared to the BJP, the Congress will not field a candidate for the bypoll, necessitated due to the resignation of sitting MP Thawar Chand Gehlot after he was appointed as the governor of Karnataka, sources said.

Mr. Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry, filed his nomination papers in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state unit BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

He submitted his nomination papers to AP Singh, Madhya Pradesh Assembly's principal secretary and returning officer for the bypoll, in the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Mr. Murugan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was inducted into the Union cabinet recently.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Murugan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's central leadership for his nomination to the Upper House.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Mr. Chouhan, Mr. Sharma and other state BJP leaders.

Mr. Chouhan said that Mr. Murugan is associated with the BJP for a long time and is holding the party's flag firmly in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Murugan, a lawyer, comes from an SC community, BJP sources said.

According to the returning officer, the last date for filing the nomination papers for the byelection is September 22. Scrutiny of papers will be done on September 23 and the last date for withdrawal of the candidature is September 27.

If necessary, the polling will be held on October 4, he said.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House, the BJP has 125 members, Congress 95, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4. Three seats are lying vacant due to the death of the sitting MLAs.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has seven MPs and Congress three. One seat is lying vacant for which the byelection process is underway, the sources said.

The tenure of the vacant seat will be till April 2, 2024, they added.