Union Minister Shekhawat booked for remarks during BJP’s Parivartan Yatra

The Minister allegedly said that the Ram Navami procession in Sirohi came under attack and faced stone-pelting, petrol bombs, vandalism and assaults on participants and that shops were burnt during the violence

September 16, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Rajasthan Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya during the International Conference on Dam Safety, in Jaipur, on September 14, 2023.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Rajasthan Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya during the International Conference on Dam Safety, in Jaipur, on September 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Sirohi in Rajasthan for “false and misleading remarks” amounting to hate speech during the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra at Ramjharokha ground in the city earlier this week. The yatras launched from four points in the State are at present passing through different regions.

Mr. Shekhawat spoke about the alleged attacks on a Ram Navami procession during a speech as part of the yatra on September 11. The Minister allegedly said that the Ram Navami procession in Sirohi came under attack and faced stone-pelting, petrol bombs and assaults on participants, including women and that shops were burnt during the violence

No record of violence

Bharat Kumar, a resident of Sirohi, said in his complaint that there was no record of such incidents having taken place during the procession. He said Mr. Shekhawat’s remarks fell in the category of hate speech, as he intended to incite the people and disturb peace and communal harmony in the city.

The FIR was registered at Kotwali police station in Sirohi on Thursday under Sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Congress Working Committee member Pawan Khera and independent MLA from Sirohi, Sanyam Lodha, have demanded urgent action in the case to ensure that no conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere in Rajasthan succeeds. Mr. Lodha, who is also an adviser to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said Mr. Shekhawat should be dismissed from the Union Cabinet for spreading hatred among the public.

Mr. Lodha said he himself had welcomed the Ram Navami procession with flowers in the presence of the Collector and Superintendent of Police. “The people of Sirohi are witness that no incident of breach of peace took place... They will not forgive the despicable attempt to spread hatred in peace-loving Sirohi,” Mr. Lodha posted on X (formerly Twitter).

