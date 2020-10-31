Union Minister Santosh Gangwar’s wife, six family members test positive for COVID-19

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The 71-year-old Minister too underwent test for COVID-19 and his report came negative. Mr. Gangwar, who is the Parliamentarian from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters in Bareilly that his family members had recently gone to Delhi where they contracted the infection. All of them have been admitted to the ESI Hospital in Faridabad.
The cook of the family also became ill and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, he said. The Union Labour and Employment Minister said some officials of his Ministry have also tested positive for the virus.
