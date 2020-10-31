Other States

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar’s wife, six family members test positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 71-year-old Minister too underwent test for COVID-19 and his report came negative. Mr. Gangwar, who is the Parliamentarian from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters in Bareilly that his family members had recently gone to Delhi where they contracted the infection. All of them have been admitted to the ESI Hospital in Faridabad.

The cook of the family also became ill and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, he said. The Union Labour and Employment Minister said some officials of his Ministry have also tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2020 4:31:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/union-minister-santosh-gangwars-wife-six-family-members-test-positive-for-covid-19/article32990615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY